Man charged in Rogersville stabbing

Police arrested a man for a stabbing that happened at a Rogersville apartment Tuesday morning.

Rogersville police said it started Phillip Tucker got into an argument with a man at Rogersville Park Apartments on County Road 91. Tucker pulled out a knife and cut the victim in the arm and leg, police said.

The victim was treated and released from Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital.

Police charged Tucker with second-degree assault. He was jailed on $2,000 bond.