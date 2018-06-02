Clear

Man charged in Rogersville stabbing

Police say Phillip Tucker stabbed a man after an argument.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 3:14 PM

Police arrested a man for a stabbing that happened at a Rogersville apartment Tuesday morning.

Rogersville police said it started Phillip Tucker got into an argument with a man at Rogersville Park Apartments on County Road 91. Tucker pulled out a knife and cut the victim in the arm and leg, police said.

The victim was treated and released from Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital.

Police charged Tucker with second-degree assault. He was jailed on $2,000 bond.

