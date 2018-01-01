Man charged after Athens apartment complex shooting

Athens police say a man is facing an assault charge stemming from an apartment complex parking lot shooting that injured one.

Police say Patrick Lawon Johnson, 24, of Athens was apprehended in Tennessee and transferred back to Alabama where he was charged Tuesday.

Johnson is accused of shooting Ricky Williams in the Willowbrook Apartments parking lot Dec. 30, 2017. Police say Williams was able to drive away despite suffering serious injuries, but he later crashed his vehicle in an effort to get to the hospital.

Police say Williams was gravely wounded in the shooting, but he is slowly recovering from his injuries. Police were able to interview him as a part of the investigation.

Johnson remains in the Limestone County Jail awaiting bond.