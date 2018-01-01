Man brought back from New Orleans to face capital murder charge in Huntsville

Police have brought a man back from New Orleans to face charges for a Huntsville murder.

Scroll for more content...

Charles Anthony Mosby, 28, was booked into the Madison County Jail just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mosby is charged with capital murder for the Jan. 28 shooting death of Raemon Ross. Ross was shot at his home on Binford Drive and told officers Mosby and another person knocked on his door with the intent of robbing him. He died a short time after talking with police.

Mosby was picked up March 6 in New Orleans and detained there until he could be extradited back to Huntsville.

He's in the Madison County Jail without bond.