The Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Paul Kirtland of Hollywood, Alabama, on 15 various sex abuse and assault charges.
Scroll for more content...
The Jackson County Detention Center lists his bond at $405,000 dollars.
The list of offenses goes as follows:
Two counts of Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Two counts of Sex Offense-Incest With Minor.
Three charges of first degree rape.
Three counts of Sex Offense-Sodomy-With A Girl-Strong Arm.
Three counts of Sex Offense-Sodomy-With A Girl-Domestic Violence.
One count of Sex Offense-Enticing Child Immoral Purpose-Girl.
One count of Sex Offense-Sexual Contact - Compulsion - No Consent.
Related Content
- Man arrested on rape, child sex abuse charges in Jackson County
- Madison County authorities charge man with child sex abuse
- Man charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse of child
- Two men charged with child sex abuse
- Boaz man facing child porn, sex abuse charges
- Husband, Wife arrested on sex abuse charges
- Tennessee man accused of child rape, other sex offenses
- Athens police arrest man on sex abuse charges
- Florence man charged with child abuse
- Decatur man charged with child abuse