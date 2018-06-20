Clear

Man arrested on rape, child sex abuse charges in Jackson County

There are a total of 15 charges against Paul Kirtland

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 8:02 AM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 8:14 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Paul Kirtland of Hollywood, Alabama, on 15 various sex abuse and assault charges.

Scroll for more content...

The Jackson County Detention Center lists his bond at $405,000 dollars.

The list of offenses goes as follows:
Two counts of Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Two counts of Sex Offense-Incest With Minor.
Three charges of first degree rape.
Three counts of Sex Offense-Sodomy-With A Girl-Strong Arm.
Three counts of Sex Offense-Sodomy-With A Girl-Domestic Violence.
One count of Sex Offense-Enticing Child Immoral Purpose-Girl.
One count of Sex Offense-Sexual Contact - Compulsion - No Consent.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events