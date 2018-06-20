Man arrested on rape, child sex abuse charges in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Paul Kirtland of Hollywood, Alabama, on 15 various sex abuse and assault charges.

The Jackson County Detention Center lists his bond at $405,000 dollars.

The list of offenses goes as follows:

Two counts of Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Two counts of Sex Offense-Incest With Minor.

Three charges of first degree rape.

Three counts of Sex Offense-Sodomy-With A Girl-Strong Arm.

Three counts of Sex Offense-Sodomy-With A Girl-Domestic Violence.

One count of Sex Offense-Enticing Child Immoral Purpose-Girl.

One count of Sex Offense-Sexual Contact - Compulsion - No Consent.