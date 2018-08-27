Clear

Man arrested on charges after stealing a credit card, police say

Florence Police say the investigation started in July.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 7:57 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

Florence Police have arrested 44-year-old Jason Foust after an investigation. 

Police say Foust took a credit card that was not his and used it four times without permission. On July 2nd, Foust was staying at the victim's home and police say he would take her credit card without her knowledge, spending money at a nearby gas station.

Over two weeks, Foust made purchases totaling more than $185, according to Florence Police. 

He was arrested on four counts of ffraudulent use of a credit card and four counts of theft of property 4th degree. 

Foust is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $8,000 bond. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events