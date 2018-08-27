Man arrested on charges after stealing a credit card, police say

Florence Police have arrested 44-year-old Jason Foust after an investigation.

Police say Foust took a credit card that was not his and used it four times without permission. On July 2nd, Foust was staying at the victim's home and police say he would take her credit card without her knowledge, spending money at a nearby gas station.

Over two weeks, Foust made purchases totaling more than $185, according to Florence Police.

He was arrested on four counts of ffraudulent use of a credit card and four counts of theft of property 4th degree.

Foust is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $8,000 bond.