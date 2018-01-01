Clear
Man arrested on animal cruelty charges

David Coffman Jr. was charged with 16 counts of felony animal cruelty, 150 misdemeanor animal cruelty, 16 counts of failure to dispose of livestocks and more charges are pending, said authorities.

Posted: Mar. 2, 2018
Updated: Mar. 2, 2018 5:40 PM
Gabrielle Ferrell

A man in Lauderdale County was arrested after 17 cows were found dead on County Rd. 95. 

David Coffman Jr., was charged with 16 counts of felony animal cruelty, 150 misdemeanor animal cruelty and 16 counts of failure to dispose of livestock, authorities said. Other charges are currently pending. 

Deputies said, they found a dying baby calf that will have to be put down. 

Coffman was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Officials told WAAY 31, Coffman's bond has not been set. 

There is no more information at this time.

