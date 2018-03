A man was arrested after authorities found child pornography.

Randall Miller, 53, was charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security, they searched a residence in the 100 block of Silver Creek Cir. in Madison.

Computers and other media devices were found, officials said.

Miller was booked into the Madison County Jail, but has bonded out since then.