Man arrested for vehicle thefts in Lawrence Co.

A man was arrested after an ongoing investigation into vehicle thefts in Lawrence County.

Kenny Keenum, of Russellville was charged with Receiving Stolen Property in the first degree.

According to authorities, Keenum was arrested earlier on two counts of Theft of Property in the first degree (motor vehicles). After reinterviewing Keenum, he admitted to the theft of a Kubota RTV from Franklin County.

Officials told WAAY 31, the RTV was recovered from a field off of County Rd. 186 in Lawrence County.

Keenum is currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail.

Officials said, his bond has not been set yet.