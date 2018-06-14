Man arrested for stealing a car in Decatur

Decatur Police arrested and charged a man they said stole a car from outside a house on 2nd Avenue back in February.

Scroll for more content...

Zachary Groce was already in the Franklin County Jail when he was identified as a suspect in the car theft.

Decatur Police arrested him upon his release Wednesday.

He's currently held in the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond for a charge of theft of property in the first degree.