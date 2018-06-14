Clear

Man arrested for stealing a car in Decatur

Police didn't have to look very far to find him.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 9:11 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Decatur Police arrested and charged a man they said stole a car from outside a house on 2nd Avenue back in February.

Scroll for more content...

Zachary Groce was already in the Franklin County Jail when he was identified as a suspect in the car theft.

Decatur Police arrested him upon his release Wednesday.

He's currently held in the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond for a charge of theft of property in the first degree.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events