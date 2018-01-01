Man arrested for robbery of CVS Pharmacy

A man was arrested after a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy on Beltline Rd. SW in Decatur.

Christopher Lynn, 32, was charged with three counts of Pharmacy Robbery.

According to authorities Lynn entered the pharmacy with a pistol and robbed three employees of medication and took off on foot. However, he dropped several items on his way out.

Officials told WAAY 31, Lynn was later identified as the suspect. During this time Lynn was in custody at the Alabama Department of Corrections. A warrant was issued for his DNA which later confirmed Lynn's involvement.

According to authorities, once DNA was confirmed Lynn was already released. However, Lynn was found in Florida, where he was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including, aggravated assault on a police officer and was later released.

Lynn was arrested in Cullman County on Mar. 5 for failure to appear for domestic violence and attempting to flee. He was transferred to Morgan County Jail.

Lynn's bond is set at $180,000.