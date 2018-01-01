Man arrested for printing counterfeit money

An Elkmont man was caught Wednesday with printers and counterfeit money in his motel room, Limestone County authorities said.

Scroll for more content...

Adam Troy Chambers, 31, was arrested and charged with 21 counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument and two counts of possession of a forgery device, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators had received information that Chambers was printing fake bills and stopped him on Highway 31 in Athens Wednesday. They said Chambers agreed to take them to his motel room, where they found two printers and 13 counterfeit $20 bills.

An investigator said he found eight more counterfeit bills on Chambers during an interview at the sheriff's office.

Chambers is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $110,000 bond.