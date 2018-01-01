Man arrested for murder of Cullman woman

Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper confirms, a man was arrested for the 2016 murder of a Cullman woman.
Jerome Flanigan is accused of killing 33-year-old Leslie Clements.
Clements' body was found in an apartment on Fuller Street in downtown Cullman in Sept, 2016.
Court documents said, Flanigan choked and/or strangled Clements with a plastic bag and electrical cord. The documents accuse Flanigan of damaging a building and attempting to steal Clements' car.
Investigators have not released more information on the situation.