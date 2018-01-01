Clear
Man arrested for murder of Cullman woman

Jerome Flanigan is accused of killing 33-year-old Leslie Clements.

Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper confirms, a man was arrested for the 2016 murder of a Cullman woman. 

Jerome Flanigan is accused of killing 33-year-old Leslie Clements. 

Clements' body was found in an apartment on Fuller Street in downtown Cullman in Sept, 2016. 

Court documents said, Flanigan choked and/or strangled Clements with a plastic bag and electrical cord. The documents accuse Flanigan of damaging a building and attempting to steal Clements' car. 

Investigators have not released more information on the situation. 

