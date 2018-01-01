Man arrested for multiple charges including Assault of a Police Officer

A man was arrested after stealing a Supreme Beverage delivery truck and assult on police officers.

Scroll for more content...

La Morris Strickland, 39, of Roanoke, was arrested for Theft of Property in the first degree, Escape in the first degree, and three counts of Assault of a Police Officer.

Authorities told WAAY 31, a Supreme Beverage truck was reported stolen from Mapco located at the intersection of AL Highway 68, and Interstate 59.

The truck was located at the Delta Express just across the highway. Strickland was found in the truck and was arrested and taken to Collinsville City Jail.

Authorities told WAAY 31, during the booking process Strickland became belligerent and non-compliant. Reserve Officer Amanada McCormick dry stunned Strickland but he began to fight with her for several minutes. Strickland punched Reserve Officer McCormick in the face and took off out the front door. Deputy Chief Leath tased him and when Deputy Leath tried to gain control, Strickland punched him in the face. Several bystanders saw the incident and tackled Strickland to the ground. Strickland was hand cuffed and placed under arrest for other charges.

Strickland was transported to the Dekalb County Detention Center with a bond of $52,500.

Deputy Chief Leath told WAAY 31, he would like to thank the bystanders that stepped up and assisted, the Dekalb Deputy Cagle, Dekalb County Deputy Brown and Crossville Police Department Assistant Chief Jacky Clayton.