Man arrested for car break-ins, found relieving himself behind dealership

Huntsville police arrested a man Monday morning for breaking into vehicles, after they said they found him using the bathroom behind a car dealership.

Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies said they found a man trying to break into multiple vehicles at Landers McLarty Chevrolet on University Drive around 3 a.m. He also tried breaking into vehicles at the Landers McLarty Subaru next door, authorities said.

Deputies called Huntsville police, who said they found the man defecating near the back of the dealership when they arrived.

The man was taken into custody.

There's no word yet on what charges he faced.