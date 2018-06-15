Man arrested for capital murder in 13-year-old girl's death

The Madison County Sheriff's office arrested 26-year-old Yoni Aguilar for capital murder in connection to the death of 13-year-old Mariah Lopez.
According to a report, 26-year-old Aguilar is charged with the murder of someone 14 years of age or younger.
Right now, Aguilar is being held in jail without bond. It's unclear what his connection is to the investigation right now.
Madison County authorities said a body found in a woodline on Lemley Drive in the Owen's Crossroads area last week. Forensic experts were able to identify the body as Lopez.
Now, authorities are still searching for her grandmother.
Lopez's grandmother, 49-year-old Oralia Mendoza, is now reported as missing to Huntsville Police and police believe she may be in danger.
Lopez attended school at Challenger Middle School in Huntsville.
