New Hope man arrested for breaking into home and stealing six guns

New Hope police told WAAY 31 officers arrested a man they believe broke into a home and stole several guns.

WAAY 31 spoke to the homeowner who told us the man used to live with her family, and her 13-year-old daughter was home when he broke in.

Wade Abbott, 44, was arrested by police for burglary. He's out of jail on a $2,500 bond.

The mother of the teen told WAAY 31 she was in Huntsville when Abbott broke in to her home and stole six guns.

"My daughter and her friend had gone into the kitchen to get something to drink. They heard the glass break but didn't think anything of it. While she was standing in the kitchen Wade approached and she said he had a knife in one and hand and a gun in the other," the mom said.

She didn't want to be identified because she's still shaken from what happened Tuesday afternoon.

"After the confrontation in the kitchen, she ran back to her bedroom and locked her and the little girl in there," she said.

That's when the teen frantically called her mom and told her Abbott broke into their home.

"It was an awful feeling knowing that they were here and I couldn't do anything that I was 20 miles away, and that he was here with a gun and knife," she added.

The teen told her mom Abbott asked her for a hug, and told her although he had weapons, he wasn't going to use them.

"He told her he wasn't here to hurt anybody. He was just here to show me I wasn't all mighty God," she said.

All 6 guns Abbott stole were returned to the family, and the mom told us she isn't leaving her teen home alone anytime soon.

"I would hope he wouldn't come back over here, but for her safety she has to go with me everywhere now," she said.