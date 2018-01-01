Man arrested for attempted murder

A man was arrested Friday after hitting a man on a bike, sending him to the hospital.

Ronnie Pylant Jr., 30, was arrested for attempted murder.

Police told WAAY 31, they received a call from the Athens Limestone Hospital on Monday, Feb. 26 about a patient who was in an accident. The victim told hospital employees he was riding his bike on Hines St. when a vehicle hit him. He believes it was intentional.

The victim was sedated before investigators were able to speak with him and flown to Huntsville Hospital.

Later that week the victim talked with investigations about the incident.

According to authorities, the victim told investigators Pylant was the person he had been in an altercation with and believes he hit him.

Investigators told WAAY 31, they interviewed Pylant who told investigators he saw the victim on Hines St. and intentionally hit him with his vehicle.

Pylant is currently being held in the county jail.