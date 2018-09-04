Clear

Man arrested for Florence murder

The victim was found shot to death at a West Florence home last June.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 8:20 AM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 8:22 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Florence Police announced the arrest of Marcus Weakley for the June 10th murder of Patton “Huggie” Shipley. A grand jury indicted Weakley for the death of Shipley last week, and Weakley turned himself in this past weekend.  Shipley was found shot to death at a home on Long Lane. Weakley is held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events