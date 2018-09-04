Florence Police announced the arrest of Marcus Weakley for the June 10th murder of Patton “Huggie” Shipley. A grand jury indicted Weakley for the death of Shipley last week, and Weakley turned himself in this past weekend. Shipley was found shot to death at a home on Long Lane. Weakley is held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
Related Content
- Man arrested in Florence murder
- Man arrested for Florence murder
- Florence man pleads guilty to double murder
- Florence Burglar Arrested
- Florence Police arrest man for vandalizing billboard
- Florence man arrested on theft, forgery charges
- Florence man arrested on rape charges
- Florence man arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries
- Man charged with murder in death of Florence woman
- Florence murder suspects extradited from Tennessee
Scroll for more content...