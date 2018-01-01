Man arrested for Domestic Violence

A man was arrested in connection to domestic violence.

James Reaves, 45, of Gadsden was charged with one count of domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.

According to authorities, a 911 call was made concerning an incident where Reaves was accused of dragging the victim across the yard with backpack straps and striking the victim several times in the face with his elbows.

When authorities arrived, Reaves led them on a brief foot chase before he was caught.

Reaves is currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center without bond.

Authorities said, Reaves faces additional charges of Attempting to Elude and Drug Paraphernalia.