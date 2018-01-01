Man arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old

An arrest has been made for the murder of 19-year-old, Dimitrick Mims Jr.

Scroll for more content...

27-year-old Sateaus Wilson was taken into custody on January 26th by Huntsville Police.

The victim suffered a gun shot wound to the chest, according to the Madison County Coroner's Office. Investigators say Mims was shot inside the home and were working on establishing a timeline.

The search for Wilson began during the first 24 hours of the investigation and involved multiple agencies including, Huntsville Police investigators and U.S. Marshalls.





Wilson's name was not released prior to his arrest by the request of U.S. Marshalls because their office believe he was an extreme flight risk in the early stages of the investigation.

A warrant was obtained for Wilson's arrest on January 25th and his bond has been set at 60 thousand dollars.

Investigators reached out to Wilson's family, and with their help Wilson turned himself in to police without incident.