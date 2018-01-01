Clear
Man arrested after traffic stop in Decatur

Decatur Police Department

Armadeus Polk, 38, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2018 6:25 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2018 6:25 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A man was arrested after officers received a complaint concerning a possible disturbance, involving a brown Jeep Grand Cherokee, near 8th St. SE in Decatur. 

According to officers Brandi Reed and Bobby Aldridge, they stopped a vehicle matching the description and identified the passenger as Polk. 

During a search of the vehicle Polk was carrying meth, paraphernalia and approximately $954.00, authorities said. 

Polk was transported to the Morgan County Jail and held on a $2,000 bond. 

