Man arrested after stealing phone from AT&T store

A man was arrested after being accused of stealing a phone from AT&T.

Gray Hanna, 37, was arrested for theft of property in the third degree.

AT&T store manager contacted police after a customer informed her that a man had stolen a cell phone from the display case.

Hanna was developed as the suspect after reviewing video surveillance which showed Hanna stealing the cell phone, officials said.

Authorities said, the phone was recovered.

Hanna is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $1,000 bond.