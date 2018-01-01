Clear

Man arrested after stealing a vehicle

Decatur Police Department

Michael Hitt, 33, was charged with Theft of Property in the first degree.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 5:16 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 5:16 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A man was arrested after a report was made concerning a vehicle being stolen. 

Scroll for more content...

Michael Hitt, 33, was charged with Theft of Property in the first degree. 

According to Decatur Police, the vehicle was stolen from the 400 block of Johnston St. SE. During the investigation Hitt was developed as a suspect. 

Police said, on Mar. 23 Hitt was arrested and transported to the Decatur Police Department. 

Hitt is being held at the Morgan County Jail.

Police said, because of Hitt's extensive criminal history Morgan County Circuit Count Judge Jennifer Howell issued Hitt's warrant with a $30,000 bond. 

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events