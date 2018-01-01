Man arrested after stealing a vehicle

A man was arrested after a report was made concerning a vehicle being stolen.

Michael Hitt, 33, was charged with Theft of Property in the first degree.

According to Decatur Police, the vehicle was stolen from the 400 block of Johnston St. SE. During the investigation Hitt was developed as a suspect.

Police said, on Mar. 23 Hitt was arrested and transported to the Decatur Police Department.

Hitt is being held at the Morgan County Jail.

Police said, because of Hitt's extensive criminal history Morgan County Circuit Count Judge Jennifer Howell issued Hitt's warrant with a $30,000 bond.