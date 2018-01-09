Man arrested after forging three checks

Decatur Police arrested a man after forging three different checks in the same day.

Kendarius Martez Ragland, 27, was arrested after officers identified him through video surveillance.

Officials told WAAY 31, the investigation started on Jan 9, 2018 after a call from a business reported a check being stolen and forged.

Officals said, another call was recieved on Jan. 19, 2018 from a second business who reported the checks being stolen and forged.

Officals told WAAY 31, Ragland entered two different branches of Renasant Banks and presented two different checks from the second business in Decatur.

Police obtained four different warrants for Ragland's arrest.

Ragland is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $5,500 bond.