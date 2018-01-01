Man arrested after eluding police multiple times

An Elkmont man who was wanted by Madison County Sheriff's Office was arrested Wednesday.

Officials told WAAY 31, Jeremy Phillip Harrell, 40, eluded Limestone County deputies several times before he was arrested.

Harrell is charged with Receiving Stolen Property second degree, Promoting Prison Contraband second degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance (meth), and Resisting Arrest.

Officials say, they tracked Harrell down to a house on Porter Road Wednesday. Harrell was hiding in the bathtub and after a brief struggle, he was taken to jail without incident.

During Harrell's search, jail staff found two baggies of meth in his sock.

Harrell had also dyed his hair, and he told investigators he had done so to avoid detection and arrest.

He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $11,000 bond.