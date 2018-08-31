Man arrested after child was left in car, police say

Clear
A man has been arrested after Huntsville Police say he left his 7-month-old child in a car.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 12:59 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 3:32 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A man was arrested on Friday after Huntsville Police say he left his 7-month-old child in a car for 20 minutes. 

According to authorities, 22-year-old Michael Parker will be charged with Reckless Endangerment of a Child after officers were notified of the situation at the Walmart off of University Drive.

Huntsville Police tell WAAY31 the car air-conditioning was left on and that the child was not harmed. Officials tell us, the child will stay with another family member, until Child Protective Services determines what is next for the child. 

