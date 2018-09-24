Man arrested after car burglaries in Decatur

A man has been arrested after multiple cars in Decatur were broken into.

Decatur Police say they got a call about a burglary at Brakes for Less on Highway 31 on Sunday.

That's where they found Dallas Shane Bridgmon with several items taken from the burglarized cars.

When officers tried to detain Bridgmon, they say he pulled illegal narcotics out of his pocket and tried to eat them.

He has since been charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, and public intoxication.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $3,200 bond and is expected to face more charges.