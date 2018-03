A man was arrested after stealing a two liter soda.

Micheal Stewart, 44, was charged with Burglary, Theft, and Attempting to Elude.

According to Etowah County Sheriff's Office, Stewart broke into a home on Walter Whitt Road in Boaz and stole a two liter soda. During the break in the homeowner was home.

Investigators said, he also admitted to using illegal narcotics.

Stewart is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $7,000 bond.