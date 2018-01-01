Man arrested after a vehicle was reported stolen

A man was arrested after Decatur Police received a report of a stolen vehicle.

Christopher Elton Bryant, 38, of Hartselle was charged with theft of property in the first degree.

According to authorities, on Mar. 14 Bryant was taken into custody concerning an unrelated case but was later charged.

Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell issued Bryant's warrant with a $30,000 bond, because of his criminal history, said authorities.

Bryant is being held in the Morgan County Jail.