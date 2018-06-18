Clear

Man accused of renting items from Decatur business and selling them on Facebook

Police said a manager saw Christopher Barber advertise furniture he had stopped making rental payments on.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 12:45 PM

A Mobile man was leasing items from a Decatur business and then turning them around for a profit on Facebook, Decatur police said.

Christopher Wayne Barber, 30, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing last week.

Police said Barber rented multiple items from Buddy's Home Furnishing on Beltline Road. He paid the down payment but then dailed to make any of his monthly payments, according to police.

A store manager found a Facebook post Barber made advertising some of the rented items for sale and took a screenshot, police said.

Hartselle police arrested Barber on unrelated charges Saturday, police said. Once he made bond on those charges, he was taken to the Decatur Police Department and charged.

Morgan County Jail records indicate Barber is out after posting a $2,500 bond.

