Man accused of plotting terror attacks in Madison County sentenced

Aziz Sayyed received a 15-year sentence on a terrorism charge he pleaded guilty to in March.

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 3:12 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 4:24 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A man who authorities said was making plans to attack Madison County law enforcement agencies and possibly Redstone Arsenal was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday afternoon.

A federal judge also sentenced Aziz Sayyed, 23, to a lifetime of supervised release once he has served his sentence.

Sayyed pleaded guilty in March to a charge of attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

Prosecutors said Sayyed viewed ISIS propaganda videos online and expressed his support for the terrorist group to others. He also admitted in his plea agreement to researching how to make explosives and purchased the ingredients.

Sayyed was arrested after he met with an undercover FBI agent posing as an ISIS member in June 2017 and offered to carry out attacks on the group's behalf, authorities said.

Sayyed pleaded guilty in March.

His attorney, Bruce Gardner, said Sayyed was taken to the Cullman County Detention Center and would be transferred to federal prison in the next 30 to 40 days.

"Aziz is glad the whole ordeal is over and he understands what's happening with prison, and he's just ready to pay his debt to society," Gardner said.

