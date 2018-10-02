Clear

Murder suspect released in Lauderdale County on a $50,000 bond

Charles Jordan, the man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lauderdale County over an argument about loud music, has been charged with murder.

Oct. 2, 2018
The incident happened in June and witnesses told deputies Jordan shot and killed Michael Watson as an act of self-defense. Deputies say Watson moved towards Jordan aggressively, and Jordan fired into the air once before shooting him.

Jordan is out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

