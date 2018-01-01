Man accused of firing gun at Athens sergeant charged with attempted murder

Athens police say a man is behind bars after investigators say he fired a weapon at a sergeant responding to a home invasion call.

Police say Lee Hibson, 19, of Athens shot a rifle at the sergeant Tuesday evening at Willowbrook Apartments. Police caught Hibson hours after the shooting at the Athens Walmart following a foot pursuit.

Hibson is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied building and another felony charge for a shot that struck the unoccupied Athens Middle School. All three are felony charges.

Hibson is in the Limestone County Jail awaiting bond.

Police continue to investigate this case, and they are asking for the public's help if they have any information.