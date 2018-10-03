Suspect charged with stabbing family after eating meth

Tyler Blackwell is accused of stabbing three of his family members in Bryant on September 13 after eating methamphetamine. As of Tuesday, he is in the custody of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an $82,500 bond.

Law enforcement officials say Blackwell was slashing at the air with a knife in each hand and in the process stabbed his mother in the chest, his stepfather in the arm and his stepbrother in the hand.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault to a family member and a probation violation.