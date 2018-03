Huntsville police said a private security officer shot himself accidentally in a restaurant parking lot Monday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call at Zaxby's near University Drive and North Memorial Parkway around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the private security officer -- who was not affiliated with the restaurant -- was unloading his weapon and shot himself in the hand.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, police said.