Man airlifted to hospital after crash

An early morning crash in Decatur sends one person to the hospital via helicopter after hitting another vehicle.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 3:54 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2018 8:02 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

A crash early Tuesday morning sends one man to the hospital via helicopter.

It happened along Highway 31 in Decatur around 2:15. Decatur Police say the driver was headed northbound and had just crossed a bridge when he left his lane, crossed the median, and hit a vehicle in the southbound lanes. That driver was not injured. Police say the driver of the first vehicle rolled several times after hitting the second car, eventually coming to a stop near the entrance of hospitality park. 

Police tell WAAY 31 when crews arrived, the driver was unconsious and unresponsive. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital with head trauma.  The driver was identified as a 55-year-old man from Thomasville. His name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

