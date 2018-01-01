Man arrested for theft

A man is in jail after a standoff with police.

Scroll for more content...

Jaylon Jordan, 18, is charged with Theft of property in the first degree.

Jordan was held up in a residence in the 100 block of Scotland Dr. in Athens.

Police told WAAY 31, the car in the driveway of the residence was stolen from Decatur.

Investigators said, they were unable to get anyone to come to the door but did see Jordan inside.

The High Risk Entry and Arrest Team (HEAT) was called in to assist.

Investigators told WAAY 31, they were concerned about Jordan being armed, because he posted to social media of two pistols the previous night.

Thermal imaging and robots were used in attempt for a peaceful resolution, said officials.

The arrest was made after a brief struggle around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said, other charges will be added by Thursday morning.

Investigators told WAAY 31, when they finishing interviewing Jordan he will be held at the County Jail.