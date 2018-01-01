Malzahn to visit Huntsville on 2018 Ambush Tour

Tennessee Valley Auburn fans will have a shot to meet and hear from Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in June when he makes a stop in Huntsville on his annual visit to Auburn Alumni Clubs.

The event is called the Ambush Tour and Malzahn, along with new Auburn athletic director Allen Greene and Auburn University president Steven Leath are planning to touch down in Huntsville on Tuesday, June 12th at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Tickets are on sale ($50 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under) for all four events, all of which will begin at 6 p.m. local time.

Here's the complete schedule for the Ambush Tour:

May 2: Capital City Club in Montgomery, Ala.

May 21: Emerald Coast Convention Center in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

June 12: U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala.

June 19: Newnan Centre in Newnan, Ga.

*Allen Greene and Steven Leath will only accompany Malzahn on the final three legs of the tour.