Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts

Malzahn to visit Huntsville on 2018 Ambush Tour

Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn will make a stop in Huntsville on his annual Ambush Tour in June.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2018 10:04 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2018 10:04 PM
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

Tennessee Valley Auburn fans will have a shot to meet and hear from Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in June when he makes a stop in Huntsville on his annual visit to Auburn Alumni Clubs.

Scroll for more content...

The event is called the Ambush Tour and Malzahn, along with new Auburn athletic director Allen Greene and Auburn University president Steven Leath are planning to touch down in Huntsville on Tuesday, June 12th at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Tickets are on sale ($50 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under) for all four events, all of which will begin at 6 p.m. local time.

Here's the complete schedule for the Ambush Tour:

May 2: Capital City Club in Montgomery, Ala.
May 21: Emerald Coast Convention Center in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
June 12: U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala.
June 19: Newnan Centre in Newnan, Ga.

*Allen Greene and Steven Leath will only accompany Malzahn on the final three legs of the tour.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events