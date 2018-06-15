Malzahn says 2019 has a 'Chance to be our best class'

Since being hired in December of 2012 Gus Malzahn has only churned out one recruiting class ranked outside of the top 10, his 2018 class came in at No. 12 in the 247Sports Composite. Only time will tell how that class pans out, but as they continue putting together the 2019 class, he feels it could be the best of his tenure at Auburn.

Scroll for more content...

"This will have a chance to be our best class, at least since I've been here, the way it's setting up right now and the response that we're getting," Malzahn said during an "Ambush" tour stop at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. "We're going to have a chance to finish strong. That's what's exciting. I think a lot of recruits and their families see the future of Auburn football, so it's a real exciting time."

At the moment, 247Sports ranks Auburns 2019 class as the 21st best in the country. It's a group comprised of one five-star, three four-stars and another five 3-stars. But with both the December and February signing periods still to come the Tigers could see plenty of movement.

The Tigers are in the running with seven four-star players including running back Derrian Brown (Buford, Ga.), defensive end Charles (Louisville Miss.), and a slew of receivers in Zion Puckett (Spalding, Ga.), Dannis Jackson (Sumrall, Miss.), John Dunmore (Chaminade-Madonna, Fla.), Jalen Curry (St. Piux X, Texas) and Demariyon Houston (Millwood, Okla.)

Hitting on a handful of those highly touted recruits would definitley bring the Tigers up the recruiting ranks and also keep Malzahn busy on Twitter boasting with a bevy of "BOOM!" tweets.