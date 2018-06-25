Make-A-Wish looking for wish granters

Make-A-Wish Alabama is asking for wish granters.
They're the ones who help make wishes for kids battling cancer come true.
There will be a meeting at TopGolf Monday night from 6 until 8.
Officials say there are nearly 100 children with critical illnesses in North Alabama currently on the waiting list for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alabama.
