Mail carriers continued working through snow

Snowfall here in the Tennessee Valley shut down roads, schools and businesses. But, mail carriers have been working through the snow.

WAAY 31 contacted the United States Postal Service after viewers called our newsroom asking how snow and ice on the ground has affected their mail delivery.

USPS tells WAAY 31 mail carriers have been leaving post offices every day with mail to deliver.

In some cases, though, USPS says there are circumstances where carriers can’t get out into certain areas and safely deliver mail because of road conditions. USPS says it doesn’t want to put its carriers or other people in danger.

Appropriately named Icy Bank Road in Lincoln County is one example. Conditions on the road make it dangerous for USPS to deliver during winter weather.

If the snow and ice temporarily prevented some deliveries, you will get all your mail.