Madison road crews stay ahead of ice and snow

As temperatures continue to drop across the Tennessee Valley, crews at Madison Public Works are working around the clock to make sure roads are treated and passable for drivers who need to be out for any reason.

However, crew chief Mike Gentle still cautions people to stay home and be careful when out driving.

"When they do say Madison Public Works has done the road and treated it, that doesn't mean it's dry and easy to drive on. We still don't really want anyone out on it," Gentle told WAAY 31 Wednesday.

Keeping people safe during the winter weather is a top priority for the crew that stays busy treating the roadways with a mixture of ingredients designed stop ice from forming.

"The salt we put down goes on the asphalt. The gravel and sand mix goes on the overpasses and bridges, which are concrete,” Gentle explains.

The treatment’s ingredients are simple, but effective—even when temperatures dip below 15 degrees.

Gentle credits his crew’s success to more than just dedication and timeliness, saying they had help from Madison’s police and community.

"I thank the people in the City of Madison by staying off the roads when we did ask them. That helped the guys take care of the roads and treat them during the night," Gentle says.

Madison Public Works tells WAAY 31 its crews are on standby in case cold weather hits again.