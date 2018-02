Madison police are looking for a teenager who they said has run away from home.

Victoria Postlewait, 15, was last seen leaving her home wearing gray sweat pants and gray tennis shoes, police said.

Postlewait is 5'7" and 117 pounds.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 256-772-5689 or 256-722-7190.