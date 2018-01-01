Madison police arrest 18-year-old in quadruple shooting at hotel

Madison police say an 18-year-old is behind bars facing multiple charges following a shooting inside a hotel room at Country Inn & Suites on Westchester Road early Sunday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Police say Amari Tivon Hurt of Huntsville is facing attempted murder and burglary charges, and he was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

One of the shooting victims suffered potentially life-threatening conditions as a result of the shooting.

Investigators say this case is still under investigation, but they did not say if there are any additional suspects or persons of interest.