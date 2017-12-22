Madison named 'The Best Place to Live in Alabama'

When I moved to north Alabama a few months ago, I knew right away this was a special place. The Tennessee Valley has so much to offer. So many interesting places to experience. And so many great communities in which to live.

Scroll for more content...

But apparently, according to one internet survey, there is one city here that stands above the rest as the number one place to put down roots.

That place is the City of Madison.

Madison is growing like cotton in summer. Town Madison is a 563-acre living, working, shopping, dining and entertainment complex under development right now in what niche.com calls "The Best Place to Live in Alabama." If you've driven down Interstate 565 near Zierdt Road you've likely noticed the construction underway on the south side of the interstate.

Niche says Madison has a lot going for it. It's adjacent to Huntsville, the airport, Redstone Arsenal and Cummings Research Park. Education and incomes are high. The cost of living and crime are low. Madison earns an "A" for schools, housing, jobs and diversity.

Town Madison could be home to the BayBears minor league baseball team soon.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, Madison is the fastest growing city in Alabama, but it still maintains a small-town, southern charm. That appeal is rooted in its quaint downtown and historic homes. It feeds on its business and tech sector while reaching for the future.

In 1950, the population of Madison was just 500. Today it's approaching 50,000. The mean income is more than $100,000 per year. It's easy to see why businesses flock there, families love it there, and a top-shelf status for Madison is guaranteed for years to come.