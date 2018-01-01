Clear
Madison is considered the number one place to live in Alabama

According to data that was analyzed from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and Department of Education, along with millions of resident reviews Madison is considered the number one place to live in Alabama.

Best Places to Live rankings explored over 15,000 cities, towns and neighborhoods nationwide based on cost of living, public schools, safety jobs, local amenities and more. 

Top Five Places to Live in Alabama: 
1.Madison 
2. Homewood 
3. Vestavia Hills 
4. Hoover 
5. Mountain Brook 

