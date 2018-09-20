Clear
Madison house fire shuts down intersection

Intersection of Powell Road and Segars Road shut down.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 3:08 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 4:11 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

Right now, the intersection of Powell Road and Segers Road is closed due to a House Fire. Madison Fire Department and Madison Police are on the scene. WAAY 31 is working to get more information at this time. 

