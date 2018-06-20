Madison county man pleads guilty; tried to buy gun with counterfeit cash

HUNTSVILLE – A Madison County man pleaded guilty today in federal court to being a convicted felon and trying to buy a pistol with counterfeit money.

Montrez Chebeir Martin, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of passing counterfeit obligations or securities and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said officials with the U.S.Attorney's office, Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to a statement, Martin answered an advertisement of a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol and 450 rounds of ammunition for sale on the website, armslist.com, in September 2017. Martin and the seller agreed to meet in a Decatur business parking lot.

The seller asked Martin if he was a felon. Martin said he was not. Martin gave the seller $400. The seller realized the money was counterfeit, seeing Chinese characters on three $100 bills.

The seller pulled a pistol and jumped in front of the vehicle Martin was in, telling Martin to open the door and place the pistol and ammunition on the ground. Martin complied before driving away.

Martin is scheduled for sentencing October 2nd.