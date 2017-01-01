Madison counselor arrested on child pornography charges

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, a counselor at Alabama Psychological Services in Madison faces charges of

possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Scroll for more content...

The Madison County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security searched the Madison home and business of 58-year-old Wayde Slocumb on December 15. During the search, investigators said all of Slocumb's electronic media devices were seized and a forensic search was performed on those devices.

One neighbor WAAY 31 spoke with said he has small children, and said the idea of accusations like this around one of his neighbor is concerning.

"Those accusations are really serious for one," said Lamont Wright, who lives on the same road as Slocumb. "It definitely conerns me with having small children."

Wright said he's lived on the road for two years and said he is shocked something like this would happen so close to home.

"It's just really, really crazy, you don't know whose out there and you protect your children, but you can't protect them from everything," Wright said. "It's always something going on so on one hand it isn't surprising, but to be so close it is surprising there."

Slocumb was arrested on Thursday and is out of jail on a $60,000 bond.

Investigators are asking anyone who received treatment or counselling from Slocumb who feels they are a victim of a sex crime to contact Madison County Investigator Cathy Davis at 256-533-8831.