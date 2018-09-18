Clear
Madison awards contract to begin building baseball stadium

The bid has been approved to build the new baseball stadium.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 5:43 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 6:43 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

The City of Madison has officially awarded the contract to Hoar Construction to begin building the new Minor League Baseball stadium.

Groundwork for the stadium has already begun, and it will be located at Town Madison off I-565 near Zierdt Road. The base price of the construction is expected to be over $38 million. 

President of City Council, Tommy Overcash, said the cost is still below the construction contract budget of $46 million. He said there were three qualified bidders the City Council had to select from, but in the end, a low price tag and experience made Hoar Construction the winner. By making the decision now, Overcash says construction won't be delayed.

"At this point, this allows us to keep on schedule and so we don't slow down the construction," Overcash said.

Mayor of the City of Madison, Paul Finley, said they will be smart with their money while building.

"Once you award the base bid, we're set up for success now in working together with our teams, Ballcorps and the City of Madison to be able to find areas that help make the experience the best that it can be," Finley said.

At this time there is no set date for when construction of the stadium itself will begin.

